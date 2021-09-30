LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $156.67

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $156.67 and last traded at $156.91, with a volume of 176518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.76.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LHC Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.