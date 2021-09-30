LGCY Network (LGCY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $117.92 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

