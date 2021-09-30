Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $111.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.68. 2,566,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

