Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,989 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $376,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $151.92 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.07 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $188.05.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

