Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 744,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.38% of JD.com worth $409,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

