Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $330,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

