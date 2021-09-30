Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $180.02 and a 52 week high of $280.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.