Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 92,649 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 92,649 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.88% of PPG Industries worth $355,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

PPG opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

