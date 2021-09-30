Legal & General Group Plc Buys 277,440 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Pinduoduo worth $312,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of -247.39 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

