Laurentian Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

Laurentian Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outpeform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC opened at C$36.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. Analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

