Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of LVS opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $78,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

