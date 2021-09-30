Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.63 and last traded at $78.63. Approximately 5,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 647,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

