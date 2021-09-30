Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

