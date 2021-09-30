Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.28. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

