Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
LNDC traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The stock has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.
LNDC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.