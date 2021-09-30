Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

LNDC traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The stock has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

LNDC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

