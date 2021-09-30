Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $1,627,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

