Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $239,511.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 140.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

