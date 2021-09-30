Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.83.
TSE LIF opened at C$33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.50.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
