Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.83.

TSE LIF opened at C$33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.3000004 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

