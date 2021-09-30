Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KHNGY. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

KHNGY opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

