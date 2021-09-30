Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.50 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kraton stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. Kraton has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

