KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. 6,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.