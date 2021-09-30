Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 59,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KRKNF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Thursday. 37,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.37 target price (down previously from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

