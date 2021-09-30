Korea Investment CORP Sells 580 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,207.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,209.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

