Korea Investment CORP Sells 580 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Markel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,207.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,239.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

