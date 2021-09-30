Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,400 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $211.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.42. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

