Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,200 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 9,001.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 749.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 452,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 487,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

