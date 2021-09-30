Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 40.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $158.50 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

