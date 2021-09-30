Korea Investment CORP Purchases 11,100 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

