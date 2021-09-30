Korea Investment CORP Has $3.02 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

