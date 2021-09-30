Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.