Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

