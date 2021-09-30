Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

NYSE:MT opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

