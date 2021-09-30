Klöckner & Co SE’s (KLKNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

