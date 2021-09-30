KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

