Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
