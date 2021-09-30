Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.