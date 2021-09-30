Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Issues Earnings Results

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

KTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

