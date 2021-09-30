Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

KTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

