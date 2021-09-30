Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Given Neutral Rating at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet restated their neutral rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

KC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

