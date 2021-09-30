Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KIM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.04.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.