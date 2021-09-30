Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is taking robust steps to lower costs. Management raised its savings target from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is on track with its K-C Strategy 2022. That said, the company has been seeing rising input costs and other manufacturing expenses for a while now. The trend lingered in the second quarter of 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter fell year over year. Results reflect considerably high input costs, along with a reversal of consumer tissue volumes, which hurt organic sales in North America. Consumer tissue volumes are declining as retailers and consumers in North America are curtailing inventory and at-home stocking.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

KMB opened at $135.78 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

