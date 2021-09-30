Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KZR. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

KZR opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

