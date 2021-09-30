KeyFi Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $22,065.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

