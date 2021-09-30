KeyCorp Trims Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Target Price to $31.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PKOH stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

