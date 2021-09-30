KeyCorp Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $72.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COP. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NYSE COP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 187,526 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

