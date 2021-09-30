Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,105 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

WELL stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

