Keybank National Association OH Sells 704 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker stock opened at $267.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

