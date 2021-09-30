Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,383 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.57 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

