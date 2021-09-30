Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,519 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

