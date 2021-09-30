Keybank National Association OH Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

