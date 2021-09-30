Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

ZBRA opened at $525.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.45 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

